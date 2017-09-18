THE BEST BACCARAT CASINO STRATEGIES

Baccarat is an easy game that has an excellent potential for substantial winnings. The tips and strategies discussed below will help you make the most of your time at the baccarat table and will maximize your chances of winning. You can also increase your odds when you play Slots.com baccarat.

Card Counting

Many baccarat players think card counting is an effective baccarat strategy simply because the game uses cards. The average baccarat game uses 8 decks of standard cards, however, so counting the results and predicting a pattern is virtually impossible because of the time and effort required to do it correctly. And even then, the already low house edge is only reduced by a tiny percentage. Best Online Casinos USA to play online casino games in top casinos are great.

1-2-3-6 Strategy

Betting systems are a bit more reliable than card counting, but there are several available and not all are as effective as others. The 1-2-3-6 system is recommended by many baccarat players and it is relatively simple to use. If you win a round of baccarat, you bet 2 units on the next round. Another win progresses the bet to 3 units and a subsequent win will move the bet to 6 times the original. After the sequence is complete, or if a loss occurs, return to 1 unit and repeat the progression.

Other Baccarat Strategies

Not everyone uses a betting system or popular strategy to win at baccarat. Simply understanding the rules of the game and playing the bets with the best odds can be a surefire way to collect some wins. Because baccarat is a game of luck, the best strategy is to set a betting limit for your gambling session and to not go over it regardless. Enjoy your winnings and don’t cry over your losses.

If Baccarat strategies seem too complex, there are plenty of other casino favorites available at slots.com.

